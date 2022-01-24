From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries

As many as 4 Indian players including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feature in the list of top 10 batsmen with the most ODI centuries to their name.
As evident from Quinton de Kock's century against India in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, a team's chances of winning a game increase multifold if one of their players hits a century. Despite best efforts from Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar, De Kock's crucial ton proved to be the difference as South Africa whitewashed India 3-0 in the ODI series. On a relatable note, in this article, we will list out top 10 batsmen with the most ODI centuries in their careers:
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 49 centuries
The master blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries, having a staggering 49 centuries to his name. In his illustrious career, Sachin scored 18426 runs in the 50-overs format, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He was the first player to score a double-century in ODI cricket.
2. Virat Kohli - 43 centuries
Trailing Tendulkar in the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries is Virat Kohli in second place with 43 centuries to his credit. The 'run-machine' loves the ODI format and is perhaps one of the greatest and most consistent batsman in ODI cricket. In his career so far, Virat has struck a staggering 12285 runs in the 50-overs format including his latest half-century against South Africa in the 3rd ODI.
3. Ricky Ponting - 30 centuries
Former Australian legendary skipper Ricky Ponting features in number 3 on the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries. Ponting scored 30 centuries throughout his widely decorated career, which saw him amass 13704 runs in the ODI format, including a mammoth 82 half-centuries.
4. Rohit Sharma - 29 centuries
The only active player in the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries, apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is just one century behind Aussie legend Ricky Ponting with 29 tons to his credit. Since making his debut in 2007, Sharma has accumulated 9205 runs in the format and is the only player to hit multiple double centuries in ODI cricket.
5. Sanath Jayasuriya - 28 centuries
Former Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who represented his nation for over two decades between 1989 to 2011, had struck 28 ODI centuries in his heydays. He racked up a total of 13430 runs in the format, including 68 half-centuries as well. Jayasuriya stands in fifth place on the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries.
6. Hashim Amla - 27 centuries
Former South African opener Hashim Amla scored 8113 runs in his record-laden career for the Proteas. His tally included 27 tons and 39 half-centuries. The 38-year-old also holds the record for being the fastest ever to score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.
7. AB de Villiers - 25 centuries
Another South African great, AB de Villiers trails his compatriot Hashim Amla by two centuries, having scored 25 tons in his playing days. Nicknamed 'Mr 360' for his ability to score all over the ground, De Villiers amassed 9577 runs in the format, including 53 half-centuries.
8. Chris Gayle - 25 centuries
'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is well renowned for his batting exploits in the limited-overs formats. In the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries, Gayle is level with AB de Villiers with 25 centuries to his name. In his playing career that spanned over two decades, Gayle scored 10480 runs in ODI cricket, with 25 centuries and 54 half-centuries.
9. Kumar Sangakkara - 25 centuries
Sri Lanka's ex-captain, and a stalwart with the bat, Kumar Sangakkara is also level with Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers on the list of top 10 batsmen with most ODI centuries with 25 tons. Sangakkara played a staggering 404 matches for his country in 50-overs format, wherein he scored 14,234 runs including a mammoth 93 fifties.
10. Sourav Ganguly - 22 centuries
Former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly rounds up the top 10 with 22 centuries to his name. Ganguly collected 311 caps for Team India, scoring 11,363 runs for the Men in Blue in ODIs. 'Dada' as he is fondly called by his colleagues and fans alike struck 72 fifties, to go along with his 22 tons.