IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma, Vamika all smiles as Virat Kohli reaches 50, see viral pics

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and little daughter Vamika were seen supporting the 33-year-old as he reached his fifty in the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa in Cape Town. Upon scoring his fifty, Kohli even did a little baby rocking celebration which was very adorable to see.

The Delhi-born batsman who recently announced his decision to step down as the Test skipper of the Indian team has been struggling for form but battled to a hard-fought fifty in Cape Town as India are looking to chase a target of 288.

Kohli hasn't scored a century for the past two years, and within that period, he has scored 10 fifties in ODIs and his gritty knock today was the sixth 50 from Virat Kohli in his last eight ODI games.

The right-hander looked visibly happy upon reaching his fifty, as he celebrated looking towards his wife Anushka and baby Vamika. Anushka meanwhile clapped for her husband and appreciated his hard-fought knock.

Here are pictures of Virat Kohli's celebration with Anushka and Vamika:

Virat Kohli reaches 50...cheered on by his adoring wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika and then he does the baby rocking mini-celebration. All of that was adorable pic.twitter.com/eCcD8YSMhB January 23, 2022

Anushka had earlier penned a long note as Virat stepped down from Test captaincy, mentioning how Kohli had grown both as a player and as an individual since being handed captaincy across formats. Meanwhile, talking about India's match, Virat Kohli was playing well but was removed by Keshav Maharaj once again on the score of 65. His long wait for the elusive century rages on.

Shreyas Iyer meanwhile was batting at 16 having faced 23 deliveries at the time of writing, with India on 156/4 needing 132 runs to win.