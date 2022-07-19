5 Test record that may never be broken in the coming future

From Brian Lara's 400 Test runs in an innings to Muttiah Muralitharan'800 Test wickets, here's a look at few Test records that may never be broken.

Test cricket is the oldest and the toughest format of the game as it demands a lot of qualities from a player like commitment, endurance, patience, physical and mental fitness, consistency, and a hunger to excel. Only a few players who have ticked all these boxes have gone on to achieve success in this format.

READ: Is Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic Instagram post hinting towards feud with Chennai Super Kings?

Another interesting thing is that some of the renowned greats of the game have set high standards by making such individual records that it could be impossible for any player to shatter them. Here’s a look at a few of them.