IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

Let's have a look at some of the players present at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

  • Jul 14, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

The second ODI between India and England is being played at the Lord's stadium. As the two sides are looking to either seal the series or draw the three-match ODI series, the spectators are making sure to show their support.

Among the many fans present at the very iconic venue are some former Indian cricketers as well who have graced the stadium with their presence.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar
1/5

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is present at the Lord's stadium watching the Indian side compete against England.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

2. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly
2/5

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also present at Lord's. This is the very same venue Ganguly's iconic jersey waving moment took place after India won the Natwest series final.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

3. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
3/5

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is also seen sitting at the stadium. He was also seen spending quality time with Parthiv Patel, and Rishabh Pant on London streets.

 

(Photo: Suresh Raina Twitter)

4. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
4/5

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina is also seen spending time with his CSK captain MS Dhoni at Lord's.

 

(Photo: Suresh Raina Twitter)

5. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh
5/5

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also present at the venue. He was seen clicking pictures with MSD and Suresh Raina.

 

(Photo: Suresh Raina Twitter)

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
