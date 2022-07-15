IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

Let's have a look at some of the players present at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
The second ODI between India and England is being played at the Lord's stadium. As the two sides are looking to either seal the series or draw the three-match ODI series, the spectators are making sure to show their support.
Among the many fans present at the very iconic venue are some former Indian cricketers as well who have graced the stadium with their presence.
1. Sachin Tendulkar
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is present at the Lord's stadium watching the Indian side compete against England.
Legendary pair back at @HomeOfCricket @sachin_rt @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/eIIVS0A30l— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
2. Sourav Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also present at Lord's. This is the very same venue Ganguly's iconic jersey waving moment took place after India won the Natwest series final.
3. MS Dhoni
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is also seen sitting at the stadium. He was also seen spending quality time with Parthiv Patel, and Rishabh Pant on London streets.
Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/1UEGAzEG7R— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 14, 2022
(Photo: Suresh Raina Twitter)
4. Suresh Raina
Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina is also seen spending time with his CSK captain MS Dhoni at Lord's.
5. Harbhajan Singh
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also present at the venue. He was seen clicking pictures with MSD and Suresh Raina.
