Sports this week: From West Indies vs India to World Athletics Championship, events to look out for

Read to know about sports events that will be taking place from July 18 to 24.

  Jul 17, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

The month of July is filled with non stop to sporting events. From cricket to tennis and even the World Athletics Championship, sports events are just getting even more exciting.

To know what sporting events will be taking place from July 18 to 24, you've arrived at the right place, so let's have a look.

1. Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test - July 24-28

Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - July 20

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - July 22

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI - July 22

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI - July 22

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI - July 19

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI - July 22

England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI - July 24

 

2. World Athletics Championship

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A- July 22- 5:35 am IST

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B- July 22- 7:15 am IST

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A- July 21- 3:50 am IST

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B- July 21- 5:20 am IST

Men's Triple jump Qualification- Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul – July 22- 6:50 am IST

Men's 4x400m Relay Heats- July 24- 6:15 am IST

Women's 200m Heats- July 19- 6:30 am IST

3. Tennis

Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany will begin from July 18-25. The event will welcome 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops.

4. Shooting World Cup 2022 South Korea

The Changwon meet is the final stage of the ISSF World Cup this year before the ISSF World Championships take place in September-October.

More than 30 Indian shooters are featured across the rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines. Apart from individual competitions, there are also team and mixed events at the shooting World Cup.

 

5. Taipei Open 2022

Yonex Taipei Open 2022 is going to be held from July 19 to 24. Indians especially Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap would be looking to end this competition on a high. Almost 26 Indian players would participate in the upcoming tournament.

