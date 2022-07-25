5 batters who can cement their place in the England's squad after the retirement of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan

England recently concluded an ODI series against South Africa which ended on a draw due to a washout match in the 3rd ODI and this series was followed by England's ODI defeat against the Indian team by 2-1 at their own turf a week ago. England's batters have struggled to leave the mark in both the recently concluded series.

READ: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: India's medal contenders in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

It may be noted that England is without two of their senior batters Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan as the former skipper took retirement from international cricket while having decided to retire from ODI cricket recently to manage the workload.

Under the leadership of new white-ball captain Jos Buttler, team England has tried a few new faces in the batting order, but there are a few of them waiting in line to get their chance as well. On that note, let us take a look at five batters who can become a regular face in England’s ODI XI