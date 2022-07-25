5 batters who can cement their place in the England's squad after the retirement of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan

England's batting lineup has been facing the middle order crisis post the retirement of their 2 most reliable ODI cricketers.
England recently concluded an ODI series against South Africa which ended on a draw due to a washout match in the 3rd ODI and this series was followed by England's ODI defeat against the Indian team by 2-1 at their own turf a week ago. England's batters have struggled to leave the mark in both the recently concluded series.
READ: Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: India's medal contenders in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
It may be noted that England is without two of their senior batters Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan as the former skipper took retirement from international cricket while having decided to retire from ODI cricket recently to manage the workload.
Under the leadership of new white-ball captain Jos Buttler, team England has tried a few new faces in the batting order, but there are a few of them waiting in line to get their chance as well. On that note, let us take a look at five batters who can become a regular face in England’s ODI XI
1. Sam Billings
One of the most under-rated batters in England, Sam Billings is one of the most prominent contenders to enter into the side after the retirement of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes.
READ: A look at 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra's medal tally after silver at World Championships
Known for playing innovative shots and being a handful against spinners, Billings can be very damaging for the opposition bowling line-up. But since making his debut, Billings has been in and out of the England squad. The right-handed batter played his last ODI in July 2021. T
Talking about his numbers, the right-handed batter has played 25 ODIs and has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72.
2. James Vince
One of the most technically sound batters, James Vince can be one of the contenders to stake his claim in the English ODI squad.
READ: With KL Rahul testing Covid positive and Rohit Sharma rested, who will open ODI with Shikhar Dhawan?
He was in really good touch during the recently concluded T20 Blast. The right-handed batter played a total of 16 innings and finished as the top-run getter in the tournament.
He has played 19 ODI matches and amassed 480 runs at an average of 30. He has also stroked two fifties and one hundred.
3. Sam Hain
Sam Hain is another good pick to be added to England’s batting setup. Despite not having represented England at the highest level till now,
Talking about his List-A career, Hain has played 59 matches and has scored 2810 runs at an astonishing average of 58.54. The right-handed batter has also smashed 15 half-centuries and 10 hundreds in the 50-over format with his highest score being 161 not out.
READ: 5 Test records that may never be broken in the coming future
Over the years, Hain has played several memorable knocks for his club, but he will surely want to represent the Three Lions at the highest level.
4. Philip Salt
Another talented batter on the list, wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt recently represented England against South Africa. Salt was included in the playing XI in the second ODI in place of Stokes who played his last ODI game.
READ: Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam: Cricketers who have come in support of Virat Kohli
Batting with pressure to go for the big shots due to a shortened game, Salt played well for his 17 runs in just ten balls.
In his short ODI career, Salt has stroked 369 runs at an excellent average of 52.71 in seven matches. The right-handed batter plays at a strike rate of 133.69.
5. Harry Brook
Young batter Harry Brook was added to England’s ODI squad during their clash against India, but he did not get any games in the series. Before that, the 23-year-old played all three T20Is against India and made some short but vital contributions to his team.
Brook played a knock of 28 runs off just 23 balls during the first T20I against India. The right-handed batter also displayed his range of shots after smashing two fours and one maximum.
In the third match, he played just nine balls but stroked 19 runs, hitting three boundaries.