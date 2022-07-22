With KL Rahul testing Covid positive and Rohit Sharma rested, who will open ODI with Shikhar Dhawan?

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid will be having a few selection headaches when it comes to their playing XI.

With no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the ODI series against West Indies, the Indian team will be almost playing with their second-string team.

Batter KL Rahul was to make a comeback to international cricket after his successful surgery, however, the Indian team faced another hard blow after the Karnataka-lad test Covid-19 positive and had to miss the Windies tour.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid will be having a few selection headaches when it comes to their playing XI.

The side does have some batter who can open the game with Dhawan, but it will need to be seen with whom the side with go along with. So let's have a look.