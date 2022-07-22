With KL Rahul testing Covid positive and Rohit Sharma rested, who will open ODI with Shikhar Dhawan?

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid will be having a few selection headaches when it comes to their playing XI.
With no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the ODI series against West Indies, the Indian team will be almost playing with their second-string team.
Batter KL Rahul was to make a comeback to international cricket after his successful surgery, however, the Indian team faced another hard blow after the Karnataka-lad test Covid-19 positive and had to miss the Windies tour.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid will be having a few selection headaches when it comes to their playing XI.
The side does have some batter who can open the game with Dhawan, but it will need to be seen with whom the side with go along with. So let's have a look.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has not yet received his ODI cap, could get a chance in the Windies series. In 64 List A games, Ruturaj has scored 3284 runs at an average of 54.73 and a strike rate of 100.09.
Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer had even tweeted saying, "I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also, the left-right combo stays. #WIvIND".
2. Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan can be an impactful player and if he opens with Dhawan, it would be excellent for the young batter to get a chance to showcase his talent.
3. Sanju Samson
Will Sanju Samson get a chance in the Windies tour will be a decision fans will have to wait and see. However, if chosen to play, the full of talent player will be closely watched due to his consistency issues.
4. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill, despite being a consistent performer in the IPL, has not been used much for the Indian team. If he gets an opportunity, he could be a good talent, especially after his IPL success.
5. IND vs WI
Squads:
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh