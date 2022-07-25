Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: India's medal contenders in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Let's have a look at some medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

India is all set to cheer for its athletes when they will be taking part in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

The Indian contingent will be looking to improve their medal tally from the last edition. India had won 66 medals, including 26 gold in the 2018 Gold Coast, Australia Games. It was their second-best tally in the history of the games.

With 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which has been the country's best show ever in Olympics history, the expectations from the athletes have only risen.

So let's have a look at some medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.