Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: India's medal contenders in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Let's have a look at some medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.
India is all set to cheer for its athletes when they will be taking part in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.
The Indian contingent will be looking to improve their medal tally from the last edition. India had won 66 medals, including 26 gold in the 2018 Gold Coast, Australia Games. It was their second-best tally in the history of the games.
With 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which has been the country's best show ever in Olympics history, the expectations from the athletes have only risen.
So let's have a look at some medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.
1. Indian Men's Hockey Team
The Indian Men's Hockey Team, which will be led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games. They will face England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana.
While Australia has dominated the event by winning gold in all six editions and New Zealand securing two silver medals and a bronze and England also having three bronze medals to their name, it will be a tough challenge for India,
However, the side too has won two silvers in 2010 and 2014 and will be looking to convert it into gold this year, especially in the form they are in.
Indian Men's Squad for CWG 2022
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.
2. Manika Batra
Manika Batra in the last edition had defeated Singapore's Meingyu Yu in the women's singles final to become the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal in table tennis in the history of Commonwealth Games.
She will be this year one of India's strongest medal hopes as she will be looking to defend her title.
3. Neeraj Chopra
Currently in the form of his life, javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be looking to continue his hunger for medals continue.
Chopra, who had won the elusive gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2022, recently also broke his own national record with a 89.94m throw in the Diamond League in Stockholm.
Not just that, he also won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, USA.
4. Ravi Dahiya
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya surprised all with his impressive show at the Tokyo Olympics 2022. He had won a silver medal in the 57kg men's freestyle category and qualified for the same category in Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning the national trials.
5. Indian women's cricket team
With women's cricket being added to the Commonwealth Games for the first time this year, the Indian team will surely be looking for a podium finish, especially the gold medal.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face stiff competition from the likes of Australia, England and Pakistan but the side will be expected to return home with a medal.
6. PV Sindhu
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be high on confidence after winning the Singapore Open 2022 title. The ace Indian shuttler had dominated China's Zhi Yi Wang to win the title.
Sindhu will be one of India's biggest medal hopes at the showpiece event in Birmingham.
7. Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's account at the Tokyo Olympics with her silver medal and she will be eyeing a medal here as well.
She has a personal best of 207kg in the 49kg category and her nearest rival at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be Nigeria's Stella Kingsley, who has a personal best of 168kg.