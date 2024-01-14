IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Follow highlights of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I from Indore here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube displayed an exceptional performance, effortlessly surpassing Afghanistan's target of 173 runs set for India to chase. With six wickets and 26 balls to spare, the hosts emerged victorious in this thrilling match.

Jaiswal showcased his brilliance by scoring an impressive 68 runs off just 34 balls, forming a formidable partnership with Dube that yielded 92 runs in a mere 42 balls. Unfortunately, Jaiswal fell to Karim Janat in the 13th over, but by then, India was already on the verge of securing a resounding victory. Dube, on the other hand, remained unbeaten, contributing a remarkable 63 runs off 32 balls.

Adding to the excitement, Virat Kohli, in his first T20I appearance since November 2022, smashed 29 runs in a mere 16 balls.