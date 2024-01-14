CRICKET
IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Follow highlights of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I from Indore here.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube displayed an exceptional performance, effortlessly surpassing Afghanistan's target of 173 runs set for India to chase. With six wickets and 26 balls to spare, the hosts emerged victorious in this thrilling match.
Jaiswal showcased his brilliance by scoring an impressive 68 runs off just 34 balls, forming a formidable partnership with Dube that yielded 92 runs in a mere 42 balls. Unfortunately, Jaiswal fell to Karim Janat in the 13th over, but by then, India was already on the verge of securing a resounding victory. Dube, on the other hand, remained unbeaten, contributing a remarkable 63 runs off 32 balls.
Adding to the excitement, Virat Kohli, in his first T20I appearance since November 2022, smashed 29 runs in a mere 16 balls.
OUT! Jaiswal attempts to slash a ball that is dangerously close to his body, resulting in an unfortunate edge straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper.
On the other hand, Jitesh endeavors to go over mid-off, but disappointingly strikes the ball directly into the waiting hands of the fielder.
IND 156/4 (13)
Nabi continues his spell. Jaiswal confidently takes a single, reaching his fifty in just 27 balls. Dube charges forward with determination and skillfully launches the ball over long on, resulting in a magnificent SIX! Not stopping there, he follows it up with yet another powerful SIX, this time executing a perfect slog sweep into the midwicket stand.
IND 116/2 (10)
Mohammed Nabi, utilizing his off-spin technique, skillfully bowls against two left-handed batsmen. Jaiswal fearlessly charges down the track and powerfully strikes Nabi's delivery, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a magnificent six
IND 84/2 (8)
Mujeeb with the ball. He delivers a wide yorker, but Kohli skillfully guides it beyond extra covers for a boundary! Kohli then expertly pushes the ball towards midwicket, swiftly stealing a couple of runs. Jaiswal follows suit, displaying his prowess with two more boundaries - one past cover and the other past point. To conclude the over, Jaiswal confidently smacks the ball straight for another four.
IND 58/1 (5)
Farooqi continues. It's a full ball, and Jaiswal smashes it straight for a magnificent six! The next delivery is of a similar length, and Jaiswal once again strikes it straight towards the bowler, but unfortunately, Farooqi fails to grasp it. Farooqi follows it up with a short ball, and Jaiswal expertly hooks it over midwicket, sending it soaring for another sensational six.
IND 32/1 (3)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is bowling from the other end. Kohli is off to a great start! He confidently strikes a half-volley, sending it past the covers for a boundary. On the very next ball, he swiftly runs between the wickets and secures a double. Kohli concludes the over with another four
IND 18/1 (2)
OUT! Arshdeep changes his angle, delivering a full ball from around the wicket. Mujeeb attempts a powerful slog, only to send it straight into the hands of the fielder positioned at long on. Wide ball, a run out occurs. Surprisingly, Naveen fails to make a run, leaving Mujeeb stranded at the striker's end. An unfortunate and easily executed run out takes place, resulting in Mujeeb's departure after scoring 21 runs. OUT! Remarkably, yet another run out takes place on the final ball.
AFG 172/10 (20)
Dube continues his delivery as Naib skillfully clears his leg and smashes a magnificent six over midwicket. It was an ordinary ball, a slow one, and a half-tracker at that. However, Naib seizes the opportunity and effortlessly sends it soaring over long on for yet another six!
AFG 77/3 (9)
Bishnoi delivers a poorly executed delivery, a half-tracker, and Naib seizes the opportunity to smash it over the midwicket boundary for a magnificent six! The ball was way too wide outside the off stump, allowing Naib to effortlessly dispatch it for four runs. Naib follows up with yet another powerful shot in the same region, this time a skillful drive.
AFG 50/1 (5)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute that in the first game. We asked specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don't have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allow them to be free on the ground. We will do things keeping the WC in mind but we know results are also important. Kohli and Jaiswal back for Gill and Tilak.
Ibrahim Zadran: We will try to bat well today and put runs on the board. Again lost the toss and I would have wanted to bowl first. We spoke about the first game and worked in the net session yesterday. We did not have a good start with the bat in the last game, we spoke and hopefully we can give a good start today. Rahmat is not playing. Noor Ahmad is playing.
Pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded 28 runs in four overs and failed to take any wickets in the first T20I match. However, he is determined to deliver a more impressive performance in the second T20I, making crucial breakthroughs for India. With the absence of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace attack heavily relies on Arshdeep and Mukesh Kumar.
to roar in Indore @ImRo45 @imVkohli #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/bYrWlR2TPT— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024
Rohit Sharma is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming game, as Jaiswal missed the previous match due to an injury.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who was absent in the first T20I due to personal reasons, will be making a comeback in the playing XI, replacing Tilak Varma. Kohli will resume his usual position at number three in the batting order. Following him, at number four, will be Dube, who was also awarded the Player of the Match in the previous game.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
