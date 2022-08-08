CWG 2022: Indian Men's hockey team clinch silver after suffering 0-7 loss against Australia

Indian Men hockey team clinch silver after suffering 0-7 loss against Australia

Indian Men's hockey team suffered a 0-7 upset against Australia in the final of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, to settle for a silver medal. The Men in Blue gave it their all, but they were simply not at the level of the Aussies, who were utterly dominant in all departments.

Manpreet Singh's side failed to win a single penalty corner throughout the course of the match, which speaks volumes about just how resolute the gold winners were in their defence, and having pumped in seven goals, they were clinical as well, going forward.

Australia have now won its seventh straight gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

READ| India finish 4th in Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally with 22 gold, 61 medals in total

This is India's third defeat against Australia in a CWG final, having lost to them in the 2010 and the 2014 editions of the Games.

Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham scored a brace each while Blake Govers, Jacob Anderson, and Flynn Ogilvie also found the net in the lop-sided contest.

Australia secured their three penalty corner inside the first 10 minutes and broke the deadlock from the third through Govers, whose flick went in between India custodian PR Sreejesh's legs.

A minute before the first quarter, Ephramus scored from a counter-attack from the right flank.

READ| CWG 2022: Dinesh Karthik reacts to PM Modi's tweet for wife Dipika Pallikal after she wins bronze

It was raining goals for Australia with Anderson making it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, scoring off a rebound, tapping in from close range after Sreejesh made the initial save.

India's only shot at the goal came in the 24th minute but Akashdeep Singh's reverse hit was saved by Australian goalie Andrew Charter.

Australia added two more goals to their tally in a span of two minutes before halftime through Wickham (26th), who deflected in Tim Brand's pass, and Anderson (27th) to take complete control of the match at half-time.

READ| CWG 2022: When and Where to watch the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games

An injury to Manpreet Singh after a collision with an Australian player in the second quarter made life more difficult for the Indians as the skipper didn't take the field in the last two quarters.

In the 42nd minute, Ephramus scored his second goal with a neat deflection before Ogilvie added another four minutes later.

Six minutes later, Australia scored another but the goal was disallowed for backstick after India went for the referral.

With inputs from PTI