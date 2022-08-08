CWG 2022: Dinesh Karthik reacts to PM Modi's tweet for wife Dipika Pallikal after she wins bronze

Dinesh Karthik reacts to PM Modi tweet for wife Dipika Pallikal

Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has reacted to PM Narendra Modi's tweet about his wife Dipika Pallikal who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. Dipika, along with her mixed doubles partner Saurav Ghosal won bronze to secure India's second medal in squash.

Dipika and Saurav faced off against the Australian duo of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal match as the Indian duo hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4.

The Indian duo, who had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals. After Dipika and Saurav's victory, congratulatory messages continued to pour in, and one of them was from PM Modi, who also lauded the Indian squash duo for their performance.

"It is always a delight to see our athletes excelling in various sports at the CWG. Congratulations to @SauravGhosal and @DipikaPallikal for winning the Bronze medal in the Squash Mixed Doubles event. They demonstrated great skill and teamwork. Best wishes to them. #Cheer4India," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Acknowledging the Prime Minister's praise for his wife, Dinesh Karthik retweeted the original tweet from PM Modi.

Meanwhile, after the bronze medal win, Dipika herself took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note about her journey from the past three years.

"With all that has happened over the last 3 years what has driven me the most to come back was to be right here by @sauravghosal side, for this very moment. It’s not been an easy ride to get here. This has only been possible because of my family, my team and the different people I had around me to always push me to try and be the best version of myself. Thank you to everyone for your wishes. It’s been a tough week but happy to have got the chance to stand on the podium," wrote Pallikal in her post.

Karthik meanwhile was part of the Indian side which defeated West Indies in the fifth T20I on Sunday to clinch the five-match series 5-1, while her wife was in action in Birmingham.