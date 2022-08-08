India finish 4th in Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally with 22 gold, 61 medals in total

India finish 4th in CWG 2022 medal tally

India completed their Commonwealth Games 2022 journey by finishing fourth in the CWG 2022 medal tally with 22 gold, and 61 medals in total on Sunday.

It has been a stunning effort from all of the Indian athletes, and credit must be given to the players for going out and playing their hear out, despite the fact that there was no shooting in Birmingham 2022, a sport which has provided India with multiple medals traditionally.

With 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals, India finished with a total of 61 medals. For comparison basis, India's tally in the 2018 Gold Coast games was 66 medals, which was their second-best ever finish, with 26 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals.

During the 2018 Gold Coast games, India won a staggering 7 gold medals in shooting. That is almost a third of the medals they won in Birmingham, despite the absence of shooting.

How many medals did India win on the last day of Commonwealth Games 2022?

After winning 15 medals on the penultimate day of CWG 2022, the Indian athletes had a chance of winning 5 gold medals, and a bronze medal on Monday. By the end of the day, India ended up with 4 of the five gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze medal.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu got things started for India on Day 11, by winning an elusive gold in the badminton women's singles final. Later, Lakshya Sen also followed suit and won the gold, and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, and Chirag Shetty completed the three-peat ensuring India's dominant finish in the sport.

40-year-old Sharath Kamal won his 4th CWG medal of this edition alone, his 13th overall Commonwealth medal in the table tennis men's singles final. Elsewhere, paddler Sathiyan Ganasekaran also ensured that it would be a double podium finish in TT, winning the bronze medal.

Indian Men's hockey team capped off the day with a silver medal, albeit they suffered a painful 0-7 reverse to Australia in the final.