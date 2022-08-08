Search icon
CWG 2022: When and Where to watch the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games

Know all the details about the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2022

India's performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been remarkable, and will not remain a footnote in history. Till now, India has bagged 55 medals with over 200 Indian athletes participating in CWG 2022.

Today would be the last day of CWG 2022. Though India dominated the weekend by winning 35 medals in different sports. While wrestling and weightlifting were India's favorites, players performed exceptionally well in cricket, para table tennis, boxing, badminton and athletics.

Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India’s flagbearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men’s team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men’s doubles event.

Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.

When and what time will the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games start?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place on August 9 (Tuesday) at 012:00 AM IST.

Where will the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games take place?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place at Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in India?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecasted on the Sony Spots network.

How to watch live streaming of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in India?

The live streaming of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on the Sony Liv App.

The next Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in 2026 in Melbourne and the Victoria region of Australia. This would be Australia's 6th appearance as host from 1938. Australia hosted the event last in 2018.

