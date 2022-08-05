CWG 2022: Deepak Punia and Bajrang Punia qualify for the final round in their respective weight categories

Deepak Punia and Bajrang Punia

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia reached the final of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after beating Ramm from England in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 1-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute. He did not even give his England opponent a chance to score.

India's Deepak Punia has defeated Alexander Moore of Canada in the men's freestyle 86kg to advance to the final of the category.

Deepak and his opponent gave a thought fight to each other as the game went on till the final moments and Deepak won this game by 3-1.

India's Mohit Grewal has lost his men's freestyle 125kg semi-final match to Amarveer Dhesi of Canada.