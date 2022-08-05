Search icon
CWG 2022: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula through to the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis event

Defending champion Manika has sailed through to the quarter-finals. She defeated Minhyung Jee. Meanwhile, Shreeja Akula also won her match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

India's star table tennis player Manika Batra has advanced to the quarterfinal of the women`s singles category after defeating Minhyung Jee of Australia in her round of 16 match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Batra was at her very best in her 4-0 win. She won the match against her Aussie opponent by 11-4, 11-8. 11-6, 12-10. Minhyung was absolutely overwhelmed by the great strokeplay and agility of her opponent as she barely got to have an advantage over Batra. In her women`s quarterfinal today later, Batra will take on Zeng Jian of Singapore. 

Sreeja Akula also advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's singles category after winning against Wales` Charlotte Carey in her round of 16 match. The match was a tightly contested one and the Indians emerged victorious by 4-3. Akula won the game by a margin of 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10.

Akula was not off to a good start as she lost the first game. She made a comeback with a win in second but lost the next two and was trailing 1-3. However, she made it 3-3 by winning her next two games and clinched the final game as well to secure a quarterfinal spot. 

On the other hand, Reeth Tennison lost her pre-quarters match against Tianwei Fang of Singapore and crashed out of the race for a medal in the women's singles category. She lost the match by 1-4 and margin of 2-11, 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 4-11.

 

Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
