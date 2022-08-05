Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Indian team reaches final of men's 4 x 400 relay event, Sojan Efindappilly fails to make it to long jump final

The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal and Amol Jacob have qualified for the final of the men's 4 x 400 relay event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

CWG 2022: Indian team reaches final of men's 4 x 400 relay event, Sojan Efindappilly fails to make it to long jump final
Muhammad Anas

The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal and Amol Jacob have qualified for the final of the men's 4 x 400 relay event after performing great in their heat number 2 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. 

READ: CWG 2022: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula through to the quarter-finals of the women's singles table tennis event

The Indian team finished in the second spot in heat 2, having clocked the timings of 3:06.97 seconds. At the top was team Kenya, which clocked a timing of 3:06.76s. At the third position was the team of Trinidad and Tobago, which ended with timings of 3:07.12s on the board. 

These three teams have earned a spot in the final. Also, Barbados has earned a spot in the final after clocking 3:07.23s and finishing at fourth position in their heat.

Also, India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly failed to make it to the final of the women`s long jump event after coming at seventh position in the Group A qualifying round and finishing 13th overall. 

She had the best attempt of 6.25 m in her second attempt. The first six players from her group qualified for the final. The automatic qualification mark was 6.75 m. Australia's Brooke Buschkuehl finished at the top spot in Group A with the best jump of 6.84 m. 

The second and third positions were occupied by England`s Lorraine Ugen (best of 6.79 m) and Nigeria's Ruth Usoro ( best of 6.59 m). Earlier, Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the final of women`s 100 m hurdles. She finished fourth in round one, heat two. Yarraji had clocked the timing of 13.18 seconds and finished 10th overall. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.