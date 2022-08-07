Search icon
Australia's Tahlia McGrath allowed to play final despite testing Covid positive, Indian fans fume

Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Tahlia McGrath seen sitting separate after testing positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms

Surely the gold medal match between India women and Australia women at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is a very important game, however, not so important to allow a cricketer who is tested positive for Covid-19 to play.

In the final game at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play even after testing positive on Sunday. She was experiencing mild symptoms, but following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate.

McGrath, who had replaced Ellyse Perry in Australia's playing XI, was spotted wearing a mask in the dressing room and seen sitting away from the rest of the team.

Seeing that no action was taken and she was even sent to bat has got Indian fans shocked and fuming in anger. They believe there is a chance of other players getting infected. 

In the clash, McGrath was dismissed by Deepti Sharma after she scored just two runs. Radha Yadav took a sensation catch to dismiss the all-rounder.

