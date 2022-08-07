CWG 2022: Radha Yadav's unique style of dismissal sends back danger girl Meg Lanning in gold medal match

Radha Yadav dismisses Meg Lanning

Not even bowler Radha Yadav could believe that she had dismissed Australian batter Meg Lanning at the non-striker's end during the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal match between India Women and Australia Women at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

In the 10th over, Radha Yadav had bowed to Beth Mooney, who pushed it back to the right of the bowler in the thought of getting a quick single. Lanning even made the start to run to the other end.

However, Radha's quick presence of mind saw her catch the rolling ball in her hand, slide it to her left throw it to the stumps from between her legs. And it was just a matter of inches but Lanning's bat was in the air and was soon seen get dismissed for 36(26).

As for the clash, Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first, while Harmanpreet Kaur, said her team is all set for any challenge. The Women in Blue are also going unchanged into the final game.

The Aussies have already lost three wickets with India's Renuka Singh drawing first blood. After the run-out by Radha Yadav, she was again seen taking a phenomenal catch to the bowling of Deepti Sharma who sent back batter Tahlia McGrath. However, the batters have already scored 100+ runs in 13 overs.