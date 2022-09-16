Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: During the Flipkart sale, customers may get a stunning 57 percent discount on Samsung phones.

  Sep 16, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

Soon will come the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart's largest sale of the year. The e-commerce site and participating businesses have been teasing the offers that will be available to you in the lead-up to the big sale, which begins on September 23. The South Korean electronics giant Samsung recently offered Big Billion Days discounts on a number of its cellphones. Now, let's have a look:

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The most significant price cut will be for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the budget-friendly flagship from the South Korean company. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available for as little as Rs 31,999, a discount of almost Rs 43,000 off of the smartphone's regular price of Rs 74,999.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, the company's top product this year, will be sold for Rs 59,999. Originally selling for Rs 84,999 in India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be discounted by Rs 25,000 during the Flipkart sale.

3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G and Samsung Galaxy F13

In terms of Samsung's more wallet-friendly offerings, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will retail for Rs 10,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, making it one of the most affordably priced 5G supported smartphones currently on the market, while the Samsung Galaxy F13 will be available for just Rs 8,499.

4. When will the Samsung deals be available?

According to a press release, Samsung's deals on the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy F23 are available as of 1PM IST today, while the Galaxy S21 FE sale will begin on September 19. Alternatively, Flipkart Plus members may take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy F13 sale beginning on September 22.

5. Look out for more deals in the near future

A number of offers will also be announced by Samsung India during the Big Billion Days on Flipkart and Great India Festival on Amazom, which begin next week.

