This star kid didn't want to do films, hid identity to work in factory, began career with flops, is now pan-India star

Before becoming one of the highest-paid Tamil actors, Suriya feared rejection, and he lacked 'confidence, memory power, and dancing skills'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 01:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actor who lacked confidence and memory power (Image source: Screengrab)
In India, we have the biggest superstars from the south. Tamil talents like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram; Telugu actors such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, NTR, Allu Arjun; Malayalam superstars such as Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kannada's Puneeth Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar, Yash have entertained the audience across the globe. 

Today, we will discuss an actor, who hails from a film background. His father is a veteran Tamil star, Sivakumar, who has worked in more than 190 films. However, this star kid always wanted to become a 'self-made' actor, and even before venturing into films, he didn't use his father's name in his previous job. Today, Suriya is among one of the highest-paid Tamil stars. His on-screen persona and acting chops have impressed millions. But there was a time when he 'lacked confidence, memory power, fighting and dancing skills. 

Before entering films, Suriya rejected a big offer 

After completing his B.Com from Loyola College, Suriya was offered a role in Vasanth's Aasai (1995), but Suriya was not interested in working in films. Later Ajith got Asai and became a major commercial success. 

Suriya was working in a garment company 

In an interview with The Hindu, Suriya said, "I joined a garment export firm and was doing extremely well." During his stint at the garment factory, Suriya hid his identity and didn't let anyone know that he was Sivakumar's son. However, his boss soon learnt his identity.  Suriya later quit his job as he found 'work becoming monotonous'. "I knew I could not continue working like that for the rest of my life. To do something different and take up new challenges was important to me. When director Vassant came up with the Naerukku Naer offer, I decided to give it a try, Suriya added"

Suriya lacked confidence and memory power, and feared being 'thrown out'?

As ChennaiOnline reported, Suriya feared being 'thrown out' from films as he lacked confidence, memory power, and dancing skills. In this phase, late actor Raghuvaran guided and encouraged him to create his own identity, rather than staying under his father’s shadow.

Suriya's journey to stardom

After Suriya's debut film didn't work at the box office, his first major commercial success was with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha (2003), following award-winning performances in Pithamagan (2003) and a hunchback in Perazhagan (2004). His performance of a man suffering from amnesia in the 2005 blockbuster Ghajini further cemented his stature as a superstar. He also headlined the actioner series Singam trilogy. From 2010, Suriya experimented with 7aum Arivu (2011), 24 (2016). Suriya went on to work in critically acclaimed films like Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021). For Jai Bhim, Suriya also won a National Award for Best Actor (shared with Tanhaji's Ajay Devgn).  

Here's Suriya's latest post

Suriya's iconic cameo that stole Ulaganayagan's thunder

In 2022, Suriya was seen making a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagraj's Vikram. In the Kamal Haasan-starrer, Suriya appears in the end as ruthless mob leader, Rolex. Suriya's menacing cameo became the biggest highlight of the film, and it won't be wrong to say that he stole the limelight of Kamal Haasan. Suriya reportedly did his cameo for free, and his character is expected to return in future instalments of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) films. Suriya has also become a National Awardee producer, and formed a production and distribution company, 2D Entertainment, with his wife, Jyotika, his brother Karthi, and Rajsekar Pandian. 

Suriya's upcoming film

On the work front, Suriya will next be seen in period action film Kanguva. Siva-directed Kanguva is being called the most ambitious pan-India effort in years. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Bobby Deol in negative lead, along with Disha Patani. Kanguva is slated to release in 2024.

