Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup

The paps had an eventful day on Thursday, and here are the celebs spotted throughout the day.

On one side, team Chup, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary promoted Chup. On the other side, Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside the dubbing studio. Let's take a look at other celebs spotted in the city. (All images source: Viral Bhayani).