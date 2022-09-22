Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup

The paps had an eventful day on Thursday, and here are the celebs spotted throughout the day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 22, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

On one side, team Chup, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary promoted Chup. On the other side, Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside the dubbing studio. Let's take a look at other celebs spotted in the city. (All images source: Viral Bhayani). 

1. Team Chup

Team Chup
1/6

The leading cast of R Balki's crime-thriller Chup, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary were spotted at the final leg of the film promotion. 

2. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
2/6

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor was looking cool in his casuals. The actor was spotted at the dubbing studio in the city. Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with the series, Farzi. 

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
3/6

Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. After impressing masses with crime-comedy Good Luck Jerry, the actress will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi. 

4. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
4/6

The talented actor Rajkummar Rao was spotted outside a clinic. Rao was looking quite serious while getting captured. We hope he is fine. 

5. Arslan Goni- Sussanne Khan

Arslan Goni- Sussanne Khan
5/6

Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni were spotted attending an event. Arslan and Sussanne are among the happening couple, and their Instagram proves it. 

6. Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi
6/6

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are also among the power couple, and they posed for the paps while gracing an event. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.