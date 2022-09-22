Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup

The paps had an eventful day on Thursday, and here are the celebs spotted throughout the day.
On one side, team Chup, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary promoted Chup. On the other side, Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside the dubbing studio. Let's take a look at other celebs spotted in the city. (All images source: Viral Bhayani).
1. Team Chup
The leading cast of R Balki's crime-thriller Chup, Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary were spotted at the final leg of the film promotion.
2. Shahid Kapoor
Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor was looking cool in his casuals. The actor was spotted at the dubbing studio in the city. Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with the series, Farzi.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. After impressing masses with crime-comedy Good Luck Jerry, the actress will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi.
4. Rajkummar Rao
The talented actor Rajkummar Rao was spotted outside a clinic. Rao was looking quite serious while getting captured. We hope he is fine.
5. Arslan Goni- Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni were spotted attending an event. Arslan and Sussanne are among the happening couple, and their Instagram proves it.
6. Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are also among the power couple, and they posed for the paps while gracing an event.