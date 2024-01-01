Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Orry shares pictures from his New Year celebrations with Nysa Devgan and Urfi Javed.
Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often seen vacating with the Bollywood star kids. He has become the paps favourite at every event. He shares a close bond with Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan and was recently seen enjoying New Year's Eve with her in Goa. Orry shared some pics celebrating New Year’s Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, and Tania Shroff.
1. Orry in Goa
On Sunday, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram and shared some pictures from his recent vacation with his friends to Goa. He can be seen enjoying the view in Goa in one of the pictures.
2. Orry with Nysa Devgn and Tania Shroff
Orhan Awatramani celebrated his New Year's eve with his best friends Nysa Devgan and Tania Shroff. In one of the pics, Orry and Nysa can be seen having a fun moment as they smile for the camera. In the other pic, Tania can be seen posing with the two for a sunkissed picture.
3. Orhan Awatramani with friends
Orry was seen wearing a black tank top and blue ripped baggy jeans for the occasion as he posed with his friends all decked up in fashionable clothes. Tania Shroff was seen wearing a printed short dress.
4. Orhan Awatramani partying in Goa
Along with the pictures, Orry also penned a note that read, “& my motto remains the same as ever, i believe in the kindness of strangers. #Goodbye 2023.”
5. Orry with Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed was earlier also seen partying with Orry during Christmas and now, the actress is seen posing with him in Goa. The actress in a pink top and blue jeans.