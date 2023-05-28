Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

We might don't know Anirudh Agarwal by his real name, but as we think about Samri, Purana Mandir, and The Zee Horror Show, the horrifying image of India's scariest man will instantly give you creeps.
In an age where aspiring actors wish to become superstars on screen. Here's an actor who followed his passion for acting, left his career in civil engineering, and struggled in Bollywood to become the scariest man in India. Anirudh Agarwal is known as the Scariest person on the screen. The vampire of India, but do you know, who inspired him to become an actor? Do you know that even Samri is scared of an on-screen evil entity? Chalo, let's get to know our childhood nightmare closely.
1. Anirudh Agarwal's family background
Born on December 20, 1949, Anirudh Agarwal hails from Dehradun. His father owned a grocery store, and his mother was a housewife. Anirudh had four brothers and five sisters. Anirudh did his schooling in Dehradun, and he was smitten by the acting bug since childhood. But who was his inspiration?
2. Jeetendra: Anirudh Agarwal's inspiration
Anirudh is a big fan of Jeetendra, and he wished tried his luck as an actor. However, his father wanted him to become an engineer. Once Jeetendra visited Dehradun for a shoot. Jeetendra's crazy fan-following inspired teen Anirudh, and he decided to become a star like him.
After completing his BSc in Dehradun, Anirudh went to Roorkee University for civil engineering. After completing his studies, Anirudh came to Bombay, started working as a civil engineer, and struggled to make his luck in Bollywood.
3. Anirudh Agarwal's life-changing chance
While struggling for a role, Anirudh got to know through a doctor that he's having a tumour in his pituitary gland that distorted his face and affected his fingers and physical appearance.
Anirudh almost lost his hope of becoming an actor until his friend, who was connected with the film industry, asked him to meet the Ramsay Brothers. Anirudh met the horror masters, and they found their Samri, and that's how he made his debut as Samri in Purana Mandir. After the 1984 film, Anirudh got several offers including, Samri 3D, Ram Lakhan, The Zee Horror Show, Jadugar, Trimurti, Bandit Queen, and Mela.
Anirudh has also done two Hollywood projects The Jungle Book and Such a Long Journey. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2010 movie Mallika.
4. Where is Anirudh Agarwal these days?
Anirudh Agarwal is living with his wife, Neelam in Mumbai. The couple are blessed with a son Aseem and a daughter Kapila Agarwal. Both kids are well-settled abroad. As per the reports, Anirudh is working at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.
5. Bollywood's Samri is scared of?
In an interview, Anirudh revealed that he got scared after watching Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist (1973). Interesting, isn't it?