Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

While struggling for a role, Anirudh got to know through a doctor that he's having a tumour in his pituitary gland that distorted his face and affected his fingers and physical appearance.

Anirudh almost lost his hope of becoming an actor until his friend, who was connected with the film industry, asked him to meet the Ramsay Brothers. Anirudh met the horror masters, and they found their Samri, and that's how he made his debut as Samri in Purana Mandir. After the 1984 film, Anirudh got several offers including, Samri 3D, Ram Lakhan, The Zee Horror Show, Jadugar, Trimurti, Bandit Queen, and Mela.

Anirudh has also done two Hollywood projects The Jungle Book and Such a Long Journey. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2010 movie Mallika.