Lata Mangeshkar death: A look at the rare photos of India's Nightingale

Here's a look at some of the rare photos of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on Sunday, February 6.
The 'Bharat Ratna' awarded singer Lata Mangeshkar had an extensive career from 1942, and she had been nicknamed as the 'Nightingale of India' and 'Queen of Melody.' The 'Bharat Ratna' awardee hailed from an influential family, and as the legendary singer has passed away, we take you on a nostalgic trip with some rare pictures of our beloved Lata Di.
(All image source: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram)
1. Meet the parents of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Di hailed from a musical family, and we begin the trip by paying respects to the 'Padma Vibhushan' singer's parents, mother Shevanti Mangeshkar, and father Master Deenanath Mangeshkar.
2. The Little Mangeshkar
Here's the innocent girl who was destined to write history in Indian cinema. In this picture, Lata Di was 9 years old and during that year she gave her first classical performance.
3. Lata Di with Music Maestro Burman
In this picture, the young 'Pakeezah' singer is acing her skill under the guidance of another genius music director SD Burman (Sachin Dev Burman).
4. The Musical League of Overlords
Lata Mangeshkar sang several songs with Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi (on the left) and the iconic singer Kishore Kumar (on the right).
5. Lata with Rishi Kapoor
Here's a cute throwback to the time when Lata holds the baby, Rishi Kapoor. The singer has sung songs in Rishi Kapoor's movies like 'Bobby,' 'Prem Rog,' and other films.
6. Bappi Da with Lata Mangeshkar
This cute little boy with Lata Di is none other than singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The two has even collaborated on many popular songs.
7. Like Father, Like Son
Lata Di has been in the league of iconic musical personalities and here's another proof of it. In this picture, Lata Di is rehearsing her song with SD Burman's son RD Burman (Rahul Dev Burman).
8. Lata and her friends
Here's a teenage Lata with her furry friends, 'Guddu and Buddu,' cute names, isn't it?
9. The Icon of India with Prime Minister of India
Here's the 'Nightingale of India,' posing in smiles with the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.