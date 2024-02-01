In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary tied the knot with beau Rushabh Shah in an intimate but grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Deol family including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol were all seen enjoying the wedding festivities together. Bobby was even seeing performing his viral Jamal Kudu step from Animal at the wedding.