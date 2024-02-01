Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3076474
HomePhotos

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol reunite and enjoy at niece Nikita Chaudhary's wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 01, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary tied the knot with beau Rushabh Shah in an intimate but grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Deol family including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol were all seen enjoying the wedding festivities together. Bobby was even seeing performing his viral Jamal Kudu step from Animal at the wedding. 

1. Abhay Deol with newlyweds

Abhay Deol with newlyweds
1/5

Abhay Deol shared a photo on Instagram posing with the newlyweds Nikita Chaudhary and Rushabh Shah. Nikita is the daughter of Ajeeta Deol and Kiran Chaudhary. She is a dentist, currently residing in the US. Abhay Deol opted for a pink sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra for the grand affair in Udaipur. 

2. Sunny Deol with Abhay Deol

Sunny Deol with Abhay Deol
2/5

Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol were seen posing at the pre-wedding festivities. Sunny Deol was seen wearing a grey coat which he paired with a white shirt, while Abhay was seen wearing a white shirt and black sunglasses. Abhay Deol shared a video on Instagram from the pre-wedding festivities. 

3. Karan Deol with newlyweds

Karan Deol with newlyweds
3/5

Karan Deol twinned with wife Disha Acharya at sister Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding. The two were seen posing with the newlyweds. While Karan and Disha wore blue traditional wear, Nikita was seen shining in golden

4. Abhay Deol with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

Abhay Deol with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol
4/5

Sunny Deol's sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol were also seen attending sister Nikita's wedding. The two were seen posing with uncle Abhay Deol while enjoying the festivities. 

5. Bobby Deol doing Jamal Kudu step

Bobby Deol doing Jamal Kudu step
5/5

Bobby Deol was seen dancing in the wedding festivities of neice Nikita Chaudhary. The actor was seen performing the viral Jamal Kudu step on the stage while the newlyweds were seen cheering him up. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’
In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru
Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nothing confirms name of upcoming phone, ‘clear upgrade’ from Nothing Phone (1), to get features from…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews