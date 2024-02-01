In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol reunite and enjoy at niece Nikita Chaudhary's wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary tied the knot with beau Rushabh Shah in an intimate but grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Deol family including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol were all seen enjoying the wedding festivities together. Bobby was even seeing performing his viral Jamal Kudu step from Animal at the wedding.
1. Abhay Deol with newlyweds
Abhay Deol shared a photo on Instagram posing with the newlyweds Nikita Chaudhary and Rushabh Shah. Nikita is the daughter of Ajeeta Deol and Kiran Chaudhary. She is a dentist, currently residing in the US. Abhay Deol opted for a pink sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra for the grand affair in Udaipur.
2. Sunny Deol with Abhay Deol
Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol were seen posing at the pre-wedding festivities. Sunny Deol was seen wearing a grey coat which he paired with a white shirt, while Abhay was seen wearing a white shirt and black sunglasses. Abhay Deol shared a video on Instagram from the pre-wedding festivities.
3. Karan Deol with newlyweds
Karan Deol twinned with wife Disha Acharya at sister Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding. The two were seen posing with the newlyweds. While Karan and Disha wore blue traditional wear, Nikita was seen shining in golden
4. Abhay Deol with Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol
Sunny Deol's sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol were also seen attending sister Nikita's wedding. The two were seen posing with uncle Abhay Deol while enjoying the festivities.
5. Bobby Deol doing Jamal Kudu step
Bobby Deol was seen dancing in the wedding festivities of neice Nikita Chaudhary. The actor was seen performing the viral Jamal Kudu step on the stage while the newlyweds were seen cheering him up.