Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3072055
HomePhotos

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Here are five fashion statements made by Sanjana Sanghi.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Sanjana Sanghi gave mind-blowing performances with Kadak Singh and Dhak Dhak. Apart from impressive acting chops, Sanjana has impressed her fans with her fashion sense, especially with Indian ensembles. (Image source: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)

1. Sanjana Sanghi's looking patakha in red pantsuit

Sanjana Sanghi's looking patakha in red pantsuit
1/5

This red pantsuit is a big yes for any of your important events. Sanjana Sanghi paired it with huge gold earrings making this whole look even more desirable.



2. Sanjana Sanghi's aced minimal makeup with Anarkali dress

Sanjana Sanghi's aced minimal makeup with Anarkali dress
2/5

While on a promotional spree, Sanjana donned a beautiful Anarkali dress with minimal makeup. The actress completed her look by adding a pair of heavy jhumkas.



3. Sanjana looking like princess in lehnga

Sanjana looking like princess in lehnga
3/5

Have a pooja at your house and confused as to what your outfit should look like? Don’t worry Sanjana Sanghi got you covered. Her light and breezy lehnga has just the right touch of modernity to it making it feasible to wear on various occasions.



4. Sanjana Sanghi looks ravishing in a hot pink saree

Sanjana Sanghi looks ravishing in a hot pink saree
4/5

No one can beat Sanjana Sanghi and her vibrant saree collection. The actress once donned a hot pink saree making her look be the talk of the town.



5. Sanjana Sanghi setting high fashion goal in bottle green saree

Sanjana Sanghi setting high fashion goal in bottle green saree
5/5

This bottle green saree worn by Sanjana Sanghi is hot and stylish at the same time. Those long sleeves covering her hands and the tied hair makes her look absolutely desirable for your next party season.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash
Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood
In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL Auction 2024: CSK bags Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews