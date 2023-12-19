In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Here are five fashion statements made by Sanjana Sanghi.
Sanjana Sanghi gave mind-blowing performances with Kadak Singh and Dhak Dhak. Apart from impressive acting chops, Sanjana has impressed her fans with her fashion sense, especially with Indian ensembles. (Image source: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)
1. Sanjana Sanghi's looking patakha in red pantsuit
This red pantsuit is a big yes for any of your important events. Sanjana Sanghi paired it with huge gold earrings making this whole look even more desirable.
2. Sanjana Sanghi's aced minimal makeup with Anarkali dress
While on a promotional spree, Sanjana donned a beautiful Anarkali dress with minimal makeup. The actress completed her look by adding a pair of heavy jhumkas.
3. Sanjana looking like princess in lehnga
Have a pooja at your house and confused as to what your outfit should look like? Don’t worry Sanjana Sanghi got you covered. Her light and breezy lehnga has just the right touch of modernity to it making it feasible to wear on various occasions.
4. Sanjana Sanghi looks ravishing in a hot pink saree
No one can beat Sanjana Sanghi and her vibrant saree collection. The actress once donned a hot pink saree making her look be the talk of the town.
5. Sanjana Sanghi setting high fashion goal in bottle green saree
This bottle green saree worn by Sanjana Sanghi is hot and stylish at the same time. Those long sleeves covering her hands and the tied hair makes her look absolutely desirable for your next party season.