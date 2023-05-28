IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Here is a glimpse at the energetic performances of Bollywood celebs at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on May 27.

The 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was organised in Abu Dhabi in the last weekend of May 2023 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, May 26, and the main awards night on Saturday, May 27. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their brilliant acts in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Drishyam 2 bagged the award for Best Film. R Madhavan won Best Director for his directorial debut Rocktry: The Nambi Effect.

From Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, multiple celebs gave scintillating performances on their popular chartbuster songs and set the IIFA stage on fire. The ceremony will be telecast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema soon, however, the date and timings for the same are not revealed yet. (All images: IIFA/Instagram)