IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Here is a glimpse at the energetic performances of Bollywood celebs at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on May 27.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 28, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

The 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was organised in Abu Dhabi in the last weekend of May 2023 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, May 26, and the main awards night on Saturday, May 27. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their brilliant acts in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Drishyam 2 bagged the award for Best Film. R Madhavan won Best Director for his directorial debut Rocktry: The Nambi Effect.

From Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, multiple celebs gave scintillating performances on their popular chartbuster songs and set the IIFA stage on fire. The ceremony will be telecast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema soon, however, the date and timings for the same are not revealed yet. (All images: IIFA/Instagram)

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/5

Salman Khan, who hosted the IIFA Awards last year in Abu Dhabi, was the showstopper and delivered the final performance at the ceremony last night.

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
2/5

The hot and sizzling actress Nora Fatehi burned the stage when she showed her sexy moves on O Saki Saki, the remixed version of the song Saaki.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/5

Kriti Sanon grooved with the Norwegian dance group The Quick Style on her song Param Sundari from Mimi, for which she won Best Actress last year.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
4/5

Jacqueline Fernandez danced to her hit numbers, including the song Jumme Ki Raat in which she was seen with Salman Khan in the 2014 blockbuster Kick.

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
5/5

Varun Dhawan set the stage ablaze with his electrifying dance moves and boundless energy as he performed on multiple chart-topping songs.

