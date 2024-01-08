Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Anshumann Jha and his wife Sierra are expecting their first child and share adorable pics on social media.
Anshuman Jha who was earlier seen in the animal lover vigilante action film Lakadbaggha-1, recently threw a very private baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. The actor shared photos with his wife on social media surprising the fans with the news.
1. Anshuman Jha-Sierra expecting their first child
On Friday, Anshuman Jha took to his Instagram and shared a carousel of pics wherein he can be seen posing with his pregnant wife while Sierra flaunts her baby bump. Anshuman was seen wearing an all-black outfit which he paired with yellow shoes. Siera was seen wearing a red dress along with black boots.
2. Anshuman Jha Instagram post
Anshumann captioned the pics, "There is a Pi in the oven Adding a little more love to our tribe. Adding a pumpkin to our patch on TI day 2024. Very grateful to God, for the spiritual energies at play, the blessings of our elders & teachers, and the love & support from our family/friends & the good wishes from you all. Thank You for your positive energies & for respecting our privacy."
3. Anshuman Jha-Sierra baby to be born on America
The baby will be born in America as Sierra's mother is there. Anshuman lost his mother & father in 2020 & stresses the importance of having grandparents around in childhood. Anshuman Jha says, "Having your mom around is critical at this time - for the mother and the child. I wish my mom was around. And Sierra is blessed to have her mom and dad by her side."
4. Anshuman Jha expresses gratitude
Anshuman expressed his gratitude and said, "We want to be surprised. Let nature take its course. The child is not coming from us, it is only coming through us & we will be grateful for whatever God blesses us with. We are very grateful. It felt the closest to the feeling of seeing God - when you see a dot on screen in the first sonography - I felt like that's it - I see God, the soul, life in essence."
5. Anshuman Jha work front
Anshuman Jha has his acting career's most ambitious film as a leading man in Hari-Om with Raghuvir Yadav scheduled for release in 2024. He also has his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli scheduled for release in 2024.