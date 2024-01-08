Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

4/5

Anshuman expressed his gratitude and said, "We want to be surprised. Let nature take its course. The child is not coming from us, it is only coming through us & we will be grateful for whatever God blesses us with. We are very grateful. It felt the closest to the feeling of seeing God - when you see a dot on screen in the first sonography - I felt like that's it - I see God, the soul, life in essence."