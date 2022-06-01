Search icon
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares bikini photos with Nupur Shikhare celebrating their two years anniversary

Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are clearly head over heels in love with each other.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram and dropped hot bikini pool photos with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The sweet pool romance of the duo clearly proves their love for each other. Ira shared these throwback photos marking their second anniversary together. (All images: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare/Instagram)

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare celebrate two years of togetherness
Ira Khan dropped these sizzling hot photos with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who has been her fitness trainer, to celebrate their two years of togetherness. 

Ira Khan's lovely caption for Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan captioned the pool photos with Nupur as, "It's actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you (heart emoji) As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving."

Nupur Shikhare drops cute photo with Ira Khan
Nupur Shikhare, tagging her girlfriend Ira Khan, also dropped a cute photo of them hugging each other on his Instagram, captioning the post as, "Always Two-gether (get it?) (heart emoji) I love you."

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's relationship
Ira Khan made her relationship with her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official a few days before Valentine's Day 2021 by posting adorable pictures with him.

Ira Khan disclosed she was in depression
In 2020, Ira had shared a video on World Mental Health day revealing that she has been under depression for four years.

Ira Khan is not a private person
Ira often shares photos from her personal life on her Instagram account and these pictures go viral on the internet.

