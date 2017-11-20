SHOCKING! Post eviction from 'Bigg Boss 11' Benafsha Soonawala says 'Priyank is like my brother'!

In this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawala was evicted from Bigg Boss 11. Ben, as the housemates called her, grabbed the eyeballs for her closeness with co-contestant Priyank Sharma.

She was seen discussing her equation with Priyank, in a conversation with Hina Khan when they were in the kaalkothari together. During the past 3-4 days, Ben was also seen convincing Priyank to confess his feelings for her.

From what the entire country saw on National TV in the past 2-3 weeks, it was pretty evident that something's cooking between Benafsha and Priyank. While Priyank seemed amiss, feeling that she's attracted to him and trying to figure out what he should do, Ben was seen repeatedly trying to convince him to admit his feelings for her.

Several reports suggested that this angle between the duo was being played up deliberately in order to survive in the show. On the other hand, both of them maintained that they're very close and special friends.

Soon after her eviction, Benafsha shockingly referred to Priyank as her brother. In an interview with SpotboyE, when she was asked about her sudden closeness with Priyank Sharma, she said, "It was absolutely nothing. Don’t know why people made such a big deal about it. I think our friendship was reduced to a joke, honestly. I haven’t said anything in any interviews until now but now I am so frustrated. I used to jokingly say, “Tu bahut pyaar karta hai mujhse accept karle. Tu mujhe different feel karata hai.” I was just pulling his leg. Our innocent little joke created a havoc in the house, and outside. We’re just friends. The physical stuff, him kissing me on the cheek and hugging me, were just sweet gestures. He’s a warm guy. We shared the bed, for friendly emotional support and companionship. Priyank is like my brother yaar!!!"

Further talking about the perception of her being romantically involved with Priyank, she says, "Not my problem. You’re looking at it the wrong way. My sense of humour is vahiyat sometimes. I say and do harmless things for the fun of it. I’m not denying anything you know and saw."

Well, in one of the episodes, Ben was seen advising Priyank to go with the flow and not hold his feelings back and that "Bahar jo hoga dekh lenge yaar!" Seriously Ben??