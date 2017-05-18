Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin: All you need to know about Zee TV's latest show!

One a righteous, ambitious girl from a humble background; the other a carefree, son of a retired don! What happens when destiny entwines their lives together? Affirming the saying that opposites attract, Zee TV's latest offering - Aisi Deewangi ... Dekhi Nahi Kahin - is an action-packed love story of two contrasting individuals.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Gujarat, Aisi Deewangi chronicles the lives of Tejaswani Mehta and Prem Singh Rathod. Prem is a blind devotee of his father, Dharam Singh Rathod, a dreaded don of the yesteryears. Tejaswani, who has grown up hearing stories of her cop father's valour and honesty, is unaware of the fact that it was Dharam who mercilessly killed her father. Much against her mother's will, she goes to study at the same college where Prem studies. What follows is a heart-tugging story of two opposites and what happens when their worlds collide.

Veteran Gujarati theatre actor Rasik Dave has been brought on board to essay the character of Dharam Singh Rathod. The actor, who was last seen on the small-screen in Sanskaar, revealed at the press-launch of the show, that he has turned down many daily soaps' offers in the past. It was only after 10-15 calls from the makers, that he agreed to do this show. Dave opines that television is a women-dominated industry and there isn't much scope for male actors. In Aisi Deewangi, he gets to play a grey character and that's what attracted him towards the show.

Jyoti Sharma and Pranav Misshra will be seen playing the lead roles of Tejaswani and Prem in the show. Pranav has been a part of popular serials like Jodha Akbar, Naagin and Kasam in the past while Jyoti has appeared in Amita Ka Amit and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Aisi Deewangi is a result of over five years of relentless struggle!

After winning the title of Mr. Jaipur and Best Personality - Mr. Rajasthan; Pranav left his house at the age of 20 and came to Mumbai in 2009. After being rejected from many shows, he finally bagged a lead role in this show after 8 years! Speaking about his struggle period, the actor said, "Pichle kuch 6-8 mahine se Zee ke hi kamse kam 10 shows maine sign kare aur woh final nahi huye. For some or the other reason. Now, when I see the role, the character, the whole story, the screenplay of this show, jo shows mujhe nahi mile it was good for me. Kyunki mujhe ye milna tha isliye nahi huya. I think destiny plays a part. At one point mujhe aisa hogaya tha ki ye Zee wale mujhe nahi lene wale. Inhe meri shakl se kuch personal dushmani hai.

(I signed some 10 shows with Zee in the last 6-8 months and none of them got finalised for some or the other reason. I was almost convinced that Zee has some grudge against me and they are never going to cast me. Now when I see my role, the character, the story, the screen play of Aisi Deewangi, I feel that it's good that I didn't get those shows. I think destiny plays a part.)" Though he is on the top of the world right now, a baritoned-Pranav secretly dreams of becoming a TV host.

Both Pranav and Jyoti belong to Rajasthan. "Jab mujhe ye pata chala ki ye Rajasthan ke Pilani ki rehne wali hain, aur mein Shekawati, Jaipur ke paas ek gaon hain, wahaan ka rehne wala hoon. Jab main inse mila, kamre mein hum dono akele the, toh maine kaha 'dekh yaar behn aisa hai, mujhe pehle hero wala role mila hai.' She was like Main teri behen nahi hun. Maine kahan 'Sab cheez chod apan acche se chemistry karenge behn.'

(When I got to know that we are both from Rajasthan, I told her, 'See sister, this is my first show as a lead. We will nail this with our chemistry.')," he said.

The show is set in Gujarat and Pranav was required to have a particular accent in his dialogues. Talking about his preparation for the role, Pranav said, "Maine Gujarati videos dekhna shuru kiya Youtube pe. Phir Gujarati films dekhna shuru kiya. Phir jo show mein mere chachaji aur pappa bante hain, Rasik sir, in sab se kafi help li. Phir dekhte dekhte aadatan woh accent aane laga hai. Beech mein ekbaar humne koshish ki thi ki ise nikaal dein. Kyunki Zee ki audience hai, pura desh dekhega, toh thoda Gujarat specific naa rakhein thoda Hindi kardein. Par phir ek aad din humne shoot kara phir laga nahi yaar ab mazaa nahi aarahi. Woh jab Prem bolta hai toh woh Gujarati hi nikalta hai andar se! Toh ab Gujarati accent mein majaa aane laga hai!

(I watched Gujarati videos and films. I took help from Rasik sir. With time the accent began to come naturally. There came a time when we considered dropping the accent and incorporating more Hindi words to ensure the show is not too Gujarat specific. We knew that the entire nation is going to watch it. We shot some episodes but felt something missing. We realized that Gujarati comes naturally to Prem's character. Now, I have begun enjoying the accent!) "

He later added, "Koi class toh join nahi kari honestly...Maine Gujarati lingo samjha. Gujarati humour samjha. Gujarati lingo, tone, language bilkul alag tha. So woh samjha. Uske baad bhi jab hum set pe aaye tab Rassik sir se main har scene se pehle help leta tha...Kaibaar woh nahi hote the toh jo local college ka crowd hota that unse help le lete the. So chori karke idhar udhar se sab jagah se help milti gayi.

(I didn't join any classes, honestly...I just tried to understand Gujarati lingo and humour. After coming on sets too, I used to take help from Rasik sir before every shot. On days when he didn't use to be around, I used to take help from the local college crowd. So this way, I kept getting help from somewhere or the other.)"

The actors revealed that, though people have already started comparing the show's story to Ramleela and Sarkar 3, there were no references taken from the Bollywood films. Love, hatred, deceit, manipulation, revenge - Aisi Deewangi has all the essential elements of a complete entertainer. Premiering on May 22, the show will replace Sanyukt in the 7:30 pm slot.