Need career advice? LinkedIn’s new feature will now connect you to professionals for mentorship

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn has rolled out a new feature called ‘Career Advice’ in India. This new feature will help connect members across the LinkedIn network with one another for mentorship opportunities.

According to a survey conducted by LinkedIn, youth in the age group 25-33 are experiencing professional crisis in steering their careers in the right direction. More than 70 percent of professionals in their early 20s and 30s say they are keen on seeking advice on their next career move but do not know where to go for answers.

The new feature will allow members to lean in on experienced individuals on the network and get guidance on any topic or even inquire about what the next job role should be.

Here’s how it works:

1. Sign into LinkedIn and go to the dashboard on your LinkedIn Profile and find the Career Advice hub.

2. Enter your desired preference for the type of advice you are looking to give or receive. LinkedIn will recommend members based on what you have specified, mutual interests along with your professional experience.

3. Once LinkedIn finds a match, you shall be alerted and you can then send a message to start a conversation about the advice you need.

‘Career Advice’ by LinkedIn is now available to the members in India, the US, the UK and Australia on both mobile and desktop, and will roll out globally in the coming months as well.