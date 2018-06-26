Honor 7C now available in open sale via Amazon India

The Honor 7C is now available in India, via an open sale on Amazon India. The device was launched last month along with the Honor 7A. Up until now, the Honor 7C was available through four flash sale rounds. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch display with a 1440×720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with either 3GB/4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB or 64GB and can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. It will come equipped with a dual camera set up – 13MP + 2MP sensors. It will also include an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.

