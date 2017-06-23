Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, June 23

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday: RUGBY Lions tour of New Zealand All Blacks, Lions finish preparations ahead of first test AUCKLAND - The All Blacks and British & Irish Lions have done all the hard work with their kickers and teams and have their final acclimatisation training runs at Eden Park ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited first test.

RUGBY

Lions tour of New Zealand

All Blacks, Lions finish preparations ahead of first test

AUCKLAND - The All Blacks and British & Irish Lions have done all the hard work with their kickers and teams and have their final acclimatisation training runs at Eden Park ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited first test. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

France tour of South Africa

South Africa, France captains hold news conference

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks skipper Warren Whiteley and France counterpart Guilhem Guirado hold news conferences ahead of the final test with the hosts 2-0 up in the three-match series. (RUGBY-UNION-SAFRICA/, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Australia's credibility on the line in Italy test

SYDNEY - With rugby union in Australia suffering a crisis of confidence, the Wallabies need to rebound smartly from a humiliating loss to Scotland last week when they face Italy at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-AUS-ITA/ (PREVIEW), moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Russia coach speaks to media ahead of last group game

MOSCOW - Russia coach Stanislav Cherchisov holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against Mexico which the hosts must win to have a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-RUS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton and Vettel ready to challenge as practice starts

BAKU - Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton will test the limits in practice for the eighth round of the season. We will have stories from around the paddock ahead of Sunday's race. (MOTOR-F1-AZERBAIJAN/, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Spieth takes one-shot lead into second round

Jordan Spieth takes a one-shot lead into the second round at the TPC Highlands where world number three Rory McIlroy is among a big group sitting four shots off the pace. (GOLF-TRAVELERS/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (to 25)

Ko seeks to defend title in Arkansas

Defending champion Lydia Ko will tee it up in search of her first victory of 2017 when she sets off in the opening round at Pinnacle Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Devils set to make first overall pick

The New Jersey Devil hold the top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center in Chicago where highly-rated center Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick could be taken first overall. The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars round out the top three picks. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/DRAFT (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

U.S. nationals/world championships trials (to 25)

Sprinters via for 100m titles in hot Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California - Sprinters take the spotlight as finals are scheduled in the men's and women's 100 metres as the United States use their nationals to select their team for August's world championships in London. (ATHLETICS-USA/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

Jamaicans vie for world championship spots

KINGSTON - Jamaica use the national championships to select their team for the August worlds but as Usain Bolt has a wild card for the London event he is not expected to compete in the trials. (ATHLETICS-JAMAICA/, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Rangers' Darvish faces Yankees' Tanaka

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish faces fellow Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka for the first time in the majors while reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the visiting Los Angeles Angels in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Gerry Weber Open

Federer faces Mayer for place in last four

HALLE, Germany - Top seed Roger Federer takes on holder Florian Mayer for a semi-final spot as the 18-times grand slam champion fine tunes his grasscourt game ahead of Wimbledon. (TENNIS-HALLE/, expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Aegon Championships

Three former champions play in quarter-finals

LONDON - Three former Queen's Club champions -- Marin Cilic, Sam Querrey and Grigor Dimitrov -- are in the last eight at an event in which the top three seeds went out early. Fourth seed Cilic plays Donald Young, Querrey meets left-hander Gilles Muller and Dimitrov plays Daniil Medvedev. (TENNIS-LONDON/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Mallorca Open

Holder Garcia resumes second round match with Cepelova

PALMA DE MALLORCA - Defending champion Caroline Garcia of France resumes her second round match against Jana Cepelova, which was suspended at 2-2 in the third set on Thursday as the light faded at the grasscourt event. (TENNIS-MALLORCA/, by Martyn Herman, 300 words)

CRICKET

Coach seeks test temperament for Afghanistan players

MUMBAI - While Afghanistan celebrate their new-found status as a test nation, far away in Mumbai, head coach Lalchand Rajput is busy plotting how to inculcate the five-day temperament in the players to go with their natural hard-hitting ability. (CRICKET-AFGHANISTAN/RAJPUT (INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 600 words)

England v South Africa - second T20

TAUNTON, England - England bid to clinch the T20 series against South Africa after a crushing nine-wicket victory in the first match at Southampton. (CRICKET-IT20-ENG-ZAF/, expect by 2000 GMT/4:PM ET, 300 words)

India seek to rebound from Pakistand defeat

India, smarting from a loss to arch-rival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, visit Trinidad and Tobago for the first game of a five-match series against a West Indies team with plenty to play for as they try to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 350 words)

