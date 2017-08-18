Two state cops win medals at world games

Two policemen from Rajasthan have done the country proud by winning medals at the World Police and Fire Services Games held in USA from August 7 to 17.

DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore from Bikaner won gold medal in golf while ASI Manohar Singh from Jodhpur returned with silver in the Bench Press and Push/Pull competition.

Singh had been preparing for the past 2-3 years as he couldn’t make it in 2015. “I got the NoC late in 2015, and therefore couldn’t get the visa. This time we managed to do all the formalities early and I got the medal,” Singh told DNA, in a telephonic call. Singh paid for the trip from his own pocket.

Next, Singh would be working to get a gold. “I would start preparing for the games to be held in China in 2019. “If the department keeps supporting me, it would add to the confidence,” said Singh. Additional SP Vinod Kanwar, under whom Singh is working, said Singh never neglected his duty while preparing for the games. “We had our full support for him. But the process was a long one, and his passion was visible, we could see how badly he wanted to participate and win. We hope more people from the department will be inspired after seeing his win at such a big platform,” Kanwar said.

Pushpendra Singh Rathore, DIG, Border Security Force, from Bikaner, faced 300 golfers from more than 80 countries. In the individual event, Rathore got a gold medal in Net Scores and a silver in Gross Scores.