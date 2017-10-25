Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh front runners for Ajmer, Alwar byelections

Congress has started preparation for bypoll in Ajmer, Alwar parliamentary and Mandalgarh assembly constituencies with zeal and regularly meetings are being held to churn names of probables.

Congress will not declare chief ministerial face and the upcoming assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, the party state in-charge and AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey said in a statement, dousing the fire of factionalism withing the party. Pandey, who was in Jaipur on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the party, also clarified that former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and PPC chief Sachin Pilot are natural choice as candidates for bypoll in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies.

“There is no confusion over CM candidature within the party. In Rajasthan, the party will contest assembly election under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Later, we will discuss name with the senior leaders of the party and declare name of the CM,” said Pandey, explaining that the party has no tradition to announce name of CM before election. On Gandhi’s coronation as the party president, the secretary stated that ‘any’ moment it may happen whenever meeting of CWC (Congress working committee) is held.

Congress has started preparation for bypoll in Ajmer, Alwar parliamentary and Mandalgarh assembly constituencies with zeal and regularly meetings are being held to churn names of probables. In a meeting held at PCC headquarters, the leader discussed names of the candidates with the local leaders and sought their opinions. “Pilot and Jitendra are natural candidates for Lok Sabha by-elections in Ajmer and Alwar.

The party workers have suggested their names though, the final decision has not been taken yet,” said Pandey, adding that party will come in the power in Gujarat.

The senior leader also gave a clarification of list of co-opted members which created a controversy recently. It was alleged that the list could not be released before new president resumes the office. On this, Pandey added that list has been released by the election officer and it is needed to be approved by the AICC.

No cm face

“In Rajasthan, the party will contest assembly election under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Later, we will discuss name with the senior leaders of the party and declare name of the CM.”