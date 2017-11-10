Kumar Vishwas clicks on ‘Right side’ of Padmavati issue

Shot on mobile phone cameras in a room, the 20-minute video not only contrasts the ‘controversial’ bollywood periodical Padmavati in presentation, but apparently also in content

With over 1 million views on Youtube and 1.7 on Facebook, a nine month old video of poet turned politician Kumar Vishwas continues to celebrate the “Padmavati Saga” in a poetic narration. Shared and downloaded through various other social media platforms, the viral video is claimed to have crossed a 10 million reach and continues to garner more clicks each day.

Shot on mobile phone cameras in a room, the 20-minute video not only contrasts the ‘controversial’ bollywood periodical Padmavati in presentation, but apparently also in content. It, however, in its approach also contradicts those protesting on streets against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

“The right wing groups trying to instigate the issue are apparently not well educated on the issue themselves, no vague presentation of any historic figure or fact can damage its sanctity as long we remember and remind our generations of the facts,” said Dr Vishwas to DNA. He though denies to comment on the movie and related controversy.

According to him, the video was shot by some of his associates while he was narrating to them the relevance of Rani Padmani’s sacrifice in history of India. It was later put on web to further propagate the true story among masses.

“With over 10 million views of the video, we have been able to achieve some success in the direction. As it is also the duty of people like us to keep the facts alive,he adds.

Devoid of glamour, the video gains on the eloquent narration of the contemporary incidents by poet Narendra Mishr in his composition “Gora-Badal”, passionately recited by Dr Vishwas. Amazingly a version of the poem is also available online in the voice of Narendra Mishr, however, it has gained more fame in the one narrated by Kumar Vishwas.

The poem is about valour of two generals of‘Mewar’ state who sacrificed themselves for the honour of their motherland and queen Padmani also termed as Padmavati, in several narrations of the historical tale.

Many of those to have admired the recital of the “Gora Badal” poem by Kumar Vishwas are now insisting him for such narration of tales related to other heroic historical figures of India. “People have requested me to produce series on other historical figuers like Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai, Shivaji Maharaj, Jeeja Mata and I am considering to initiate work in the direction,” he shared with DNA. However, occupied with political duties as an Aam Aadmi Party leader, he finds himself short of time.