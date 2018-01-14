Delving deep into Dalit dimension

To win the two Lok Sabha constituencies and a Legislative Assembly this by-elections, the BJP has rigorously planned to garner Dalit votes. Dalit voters will have a crucial role to play in deciding the victory in Ajmer and Alwar LS seats and realising their importance, BJP has fielded 46 Dalit MLAs in the electoral fray. Apart from its MP Rajkumar Verma, other Dalit leaders of the BJP have also gathered to help BJP candidates win.

There are about four lakh Dalit voters in the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency and about three lakh Dalit voters in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency. Moreover, BJP has 29 SCs and 17 ST MLAs in the state and has deployed all of them in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies and in the Mandalgarh assembly constituency.

The decision for the same was made prior to the announcement of the by-elections dates. BJP state president Ashok Parnami and general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar had taken a meeting of the party’s SC and ST legislators in the regard.

There are about three lakh SC and one lakh ST voters in Alwar. Dalit legislators have been made in-charge of the area dominated by this particular community. Apart from this, Rajya Sabha MP Rajkumar Verma has studied at Rajgarh in Alwar and enjoys a good influence in the region. Therefore, he is using all his might to draw voters to vote for BJP’s Jaswant Singh Yadav in Rajgarh area.

Apart from this, the other Dalit legislators and leaders, including former MLA Ramkishore Meena, vice president of State ST commission Jitendra Meena have been given the responsibility to woo Meena voters.