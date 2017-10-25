Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Jodhpur

The army is maintaining that it was only a precautionary landing

A Chetak helicopter of the Army Aviation Corp made an emergency landing at Balesar Court premises after it developed a technical problem.

Although the army is maintaining that it was only a precautionary landing, another helicopter had arrived to assist the first aircraft that raised the eyebrows.

On receiving the information, the police too reached the spot. Two Chetak helicopters had taken off from Jodhpur this afternoon for Pokhran firing range, 70 km from Jodhpur.

The area was cordoned off to prevent curious people from getting close to the helicopters. A Chetak helicopter has a single engine and can carry seven people including two pilots.