Tamil Nadu: After Rain alert, schools shut in Chennai, other coastal districts

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 09:10 AM IST, DNA webdesk

Schools in Chennai and other districts remain closed on Monday after the MeT department predicted heavy rainfall.

Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts have declared the holiday

Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur remain closed on Monday after MeT department predicted rain in the areas.

"There's no water-logging in Chennai now. Inundation was mainly in low-lying areas. The 434 crore storm water drain project Jayalalithaa had launched is nearing completion," reported NDTV quoting Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

