PMLA case: ED arrests Shabir Shah's aide Aslam Wani from Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Mohammad Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer linked to separatist leader Shabir Shah on Sunday, from Srinagar in a 10-year-old money laundering case.

The ED nabbed with the help of the state police and produced him in a Delhi court. The agency was given custody of Wani till August 14.

The ED recently got a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him from a Delhi court. As he failed to appear in court despite being receiving several summons, his arrest was imminent.

In a separate case of terror financing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven separatist leaders and is investigating a larger conspiracy.

Sources said Wani will come face to face with Shah, who is already in ED's custody. Shah was arrested from Srinagar on July 26.

The directorate's action against the duo is in pursuance of an August 2005 case, in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Wani, who claimed he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

Wani was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh, received through hawala channels from the Middle East, and a large cache of ammunition, on August 26, 2005.

In 2010, a Delhi court cleared Wani of terror funding charges, but convicted him under the Arms Act.

The ED has been probing a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani.

Sources said ED wants to investigate the "proceeds of crime" of alleged terror financing in this case.

ED's special public prosecutor NK Matta told the court that Wani was required to be confronted with Shah, who is also in the agency's custody, in connection with the case.

The counsel sought 14 days' custody saying that new information had surfaced during Shah's interrogation.