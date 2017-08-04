Over 100 bridges may collapse: Nitin Gadkari

Across the country, there are over 100 bridges that can collapse any moment and are in immediate need of repair. This information was furnished by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Gadkari said that the Centre had found out the information by carrying out a safety audit of more than 1.6 lakh bridges in the country.

"100 bridges can collapse at any moment. They need immediate attention," Gadkari said during the Question Hour, in answer to a question on the condition of bridges posed by Andhra MP Ram Mohan Naidu.

The safety audit of bridges, which cost the government more than Rs 69 crore, revealed that over 147 bridges and tunnels were in a dilapidated condition. This list includes two British-era bridges that are more than a century old.

Gadkari added that last year the Ministry launched the Indian Bridge Management System, a project that creates an inventory of bridges and culverts, with a rating system based on their structural condition. The project was launched to ensure that timely repairs and rehabilitation can be carried out. The project also assigns an unique identification number to bridges.

Gadkari also spoke about an incident where a British-era bridge collapsed on Savitri river in Maharashtra, sweeping away more than 100 people in two state-run buses and some private vehicles.

In response to a query about the delay in repair work on bridges, Gadkari said that projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh were delayed due to several factors, but added that most of these projects are now in progress. Gadkari said that some of these delays were because of land acquisition problems, encroachments and environment clearances.

