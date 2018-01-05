MPs unite against 'judicial activism'

Lok Sabha MPs across party lines criticised the judiciary for allegedly interfering in day-to-day affairs of the government and portraying politicians in a bad light.

The criticism comes at a time when the Centre and the judiciary are engaged in a debate over so-called judicial activism and a host of other issues, including judges' appointments.

In a debate that went on for more than three hours, Parliamentarians from different parties stood by each other to declare that Parliament is the supreme organ of the Indian democracy. MPs were discussing the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017.

The assertion follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment last month that it is time to introspect if the government and the judiciary are working as a unit to serve the people, emphasising that separation of powers is a fundamental concept of the Constitution that cannot be violated.

On Thursday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that the judiciary must leave legislation to the legislature and appealed to his colleague across parties to join him in approaching the SC to tell it that its function is [only] to interpret the law.

"... day by day the conflict is emerging and unless it is stopped by the judiciary, in 10-15 years, there will be a direct conflict between the judiciary and Parliament," said Banerjee. In reply, Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said, "They can interpret the law; that is all. But they cannot legislate and execute. They are not the policymakers."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said in November that there can be no compromise on a citizen's fundamental rights. He was responding to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's assertion that PILs cannot become a substitute for governance, which must remain with those elected to govern.

Banerjee also said CBI inquiries should be constituted in cases of corruption in the judiciary, and demanded that holidays of judges be reduced. He also demanded that live telecast of court proceedings should be allowed.

BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy demanded that the judiciary be brought under the ambit of the Right to Information. "Courts should be transparent. They should take the lead in opening their doors to RTI," he said.

TDP MP Ravindra Babu demanded an All India Judicial Services on par with the IAS, and said that judges should also be open to scrutiny, so that the "supremacy of Parliament should prevail".

CPM's Anirudhan Sampath said that while Swachh Bharat has been implemented across the country, inside a court, a witness or a complainant has no right to answer nature's call and even old men and women need to stand long hours outside courts.

He said that as a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel and Public Grievances and Law and Justice, he visited several courts across the country and was appalled at what he saw. "Certain lower courts are working in small rooms in some places. We came to know that these rooms were previously used as toilets. Last year, it was a toilet and this year, it is a magistrate's court," said Sampath.

Law Minister Prasad did not make any comments on the judiciary, and thanked the House for being unanimous in supporting the Bill. "It is an honour to note that when this House takes up matters for discussion, it raises the level of debate every time," he said.