Modi to set the stage at Lucknow for Int’l Yoga Day

Up to 55,000 citizens will perform a range of yogic asanas in Lucknow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrates the third edition of International Day of Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. From Connaught Place to New York, and from London to Paris, people will be seen practising exercises at the break of dawn.

Modi reached Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon on a two-day visit to UP.

A press statement read: "The stage is all set to hold the third edition of International Yoga Day tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be performing yoga along with over 60,000 participants, including students of several schools, paramilitary personnel, government officials and volunteers.”

“About 5,000 events will be held across the country to mark International Day for Yoga,” a senior official from the AYUSH Ministry said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council will be organising events at Connaught Place, its six radials and inner circles and at the city’s three gardens — Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Childrens’ Park at India Gate.

That apart, celebrations will take place in 150 countries with Indian missions coordinating activities in landmark places such as Eiffel Tower in Paris, Trafalgar Square in London and Central Park in New York, the official said.

“Yoga can be practised at all ages. The only requirement is a commitment to better health and a willingness to gently stretch, exercise and invigorate one’s body and mind. It can help children get the 60 minutes of daily activity needed to set up a lifetime of good health. It can help adults reach the 150 minutes of weekly activity needed to stave off non-communicable diseases. For persons aged 65 and above, it can help reduce the risk of depression and maintain cognitive functioning,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for Southeast Asia, World Health Organisation.