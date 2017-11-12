Government servant sued by 5th wife seeks bail

A man, after being accused of dowry harassment and forceful unnatural sex by his fifth wife, has moved the Delhi High Court (HC) for anticipatory bail. The court has, however, sent him for mediation and stated that he should be in jail for conducting five marriages, despite being a government servant, his own lawyer Rajendra Prasad said.

The accused, Yunus Salim, 51, works as the head household assistant at the President Secretariat. As per law, a government servant cannot conduct more than one marriage. He had approached the HC after his anticipatory bail was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Virendra Goyal, "considering the nature and gravity of the offence".

According to the complaint filed by Naiema Parveen, Salim's fifth wife, he harassed her for dowry and forced her to have unnatural sex with him.

She further alleged that he also took her nude photographs, made adult films, and threatened her of making the videos public, before giving her oral talaq (divorce).

Parveen and Salim had tied the knot on June 6, 2014, and were divorced on October 20, 2015. Parveen then filed the a complaint on November 28, 2015, following which an FIR was registered against the accused on December 23, 2016.

Salim, who has four daughters from two previous marriages, has claimed that Parveen was this third wife, not fifth. He also furnished related documents, supporting his claim. Rejecting all allegations levelled against him, he said he was being falsely implicated.

He further said the FIR was registered more than a year after the complaint was registered, which proved that the police initiated the case with active connivance of the complainant to harass, humiliate, and torture him, as well as to extort money.

Salim also alleged that Parveen, along with her family members, forcibly entered the premises of the President Secretariat and threw him out of his house.

His counsel Prasad said Justice Najmi Waziri referred the matter to mediation, considering the future of his daughters. He further said that Salim has already deposited Rs 2 lakh in the HC registry for mediation, and the next date for hearing has been fixed as November 13.