Ex-gratia to Ghatkopar building collapse victims

He also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the building collapse, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in Sai Siddhi building collapse in Ghatkopar on July 25. He also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the building collapse, the PMO said.

Among the 17 killed in the building collapse were a three-month-old girl, a 13 month-old-boy and a 13-year-old girl. Fourteen persons were injured in the tragedy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the 17 deceased. He had also increased the ex-gratia amount from Rs 2 lakh announced in the state assembly to Rs 5 lakh, after a demand by leader of opposition in legislative council Dhananjay Munde. He had also announced that those who have suffered major injuries leading to permanent disability will be compensated with Rs 1 lakh each. The Chief Minister, however, had made it clear that this announcement will not change the standing order on compensation in such incidents.