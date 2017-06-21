DNA test confirms claim of 'baby switch' false: Safdarjung

Safdarjung Hospital today refuted allegations that a couple was handed over a baby girl despite the mother having delivered a boy, saying a DNA test has confirmed the parentage of the infant.

The delivery had taken place on June 1 and subsequently the mother, Soniya, had refused to accept the baby claiming there was a switch as she had given birth to a boy.

Soniya (25) and her husband had then approached the police, seeking a DNA test.

"The test results are out which proves that the woman had given birth to a baby girl and all their allegations were wrong and baseless," A K Rai, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, said.

The husband and relatives of the family abused the staff and doctors of the hospital and disrupted its normal operations, the authorities claimed.

Rai added that the hospital has now lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the husband and the couple's relatives.

