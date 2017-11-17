Day after BJP leader Shiv Kumar shot dead, family demands arrest of criminals involved

Day after the local BJP leader, Shiv Kumar was shot dead, his family members blocked and protested with his body on the sector 71 road and demanded the arrest of criminals on Friday morning.

"We do not have anyone to name but we want the arrest of the criminals as soon as possible. He used to discuss everything with me but never told me about any threat to his life. I spoke to him day before yesterday on the phone and he sounded normal," said Yogesh Yadav, deceased's brother.

Family members blocked the road for about half an hour and left when they were given assurance, police said.

"We have formed teams to nab the criminals. We have assured the family members of quick investigation. We had to make them understand that by protesting on the road they are creating a problem for the police and the commuters," said a senior police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, Kumar and his security guard, Balli, were shot dead while his driver, Rashpal was critically wounded and later succumbed to death when four men on two motorcycles rained around 40 bullets on their Toyota Fortuner car in Greater Noida's Bisrakh. A 15-year-old girl, Anjali also died when the car, during the attack, accidentally hit her.

Kumar lived with his wife Neelam (38), daughter Shivani, and three sons Sunny (12), Sachin (8) and Ashu (6) at their Pratap Vihar residence. Kumar was close associate of leader Mahesh Sharma.

According to a senior police officer, Kumar holds a criminal background and due to which he was sent to jail two years ago.

"Kumar and another party had dispute over a property in their village in which Kumar's father and uncle were killed and later Kumar framed his driver's death because of which he was sent to jail on the charges of murder. Prima facie, it appears to be the same property dispute," the officer added.

Family members, however, said they had settled down and the latest murder is not linked to it. However, no fir has been reported.