Centre may have made slab changes to GST, but structural change is needed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during his trip to Gujarat continued his tirade against the Central government’s implementation of ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

While addressing locals during a public meeting at Chhala village near Gandhinagar, Gandhi said, “Gabbar Singh Tax reforms have been made after the Congress put pressure on the Central government. This was not our model. We want a simple tax and will continue to fight until we get one. Though they have changed the slabs there is still need for structural change.”

He also said that if Congress comes to power, it will work for improving health and education services for the masses and for the welfare of farmers, women and workers.

North Gujarat is an extremely important region for the Congress. Even as its electoral base has steadily declined in other parts of the state in recent years, it has managed to hold on to its support base in north Gujarat. In fact, Congress had won 17 seats in the region in 2012 polls, more than 15 won by BJP.

Gandhi had visited Saurashtra for four days, and central and south Gujarat for three days each. He had visited flood-hit areas of Banaskantha in the first week of August, and attended various events in Ahmedabad in the same month. He had also visited Surat earlier this week on November 8, the anniversary of demonetisation, his seventh visit to the state in three months. He is also expected to campaign extensively in the run-up to the polls.