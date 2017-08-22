WATCH: First Look of Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' is a treat for his fans!

The motion poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out and it also wishes the Megastar a Happy Birthday...

As Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 62 today, the makers of his upcoming flick unveiled the film's motion poster and title to mark the occasion. The poster was revealed at an event which was organised by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja in Hyderabad. The movie has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and is a period film based on the life of a fredom fighter.

The movie also stars Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan among other power packed actors like Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu. The motion poster itself is a visual delight for the fans of the Megastar. It showcases he towering image of Narasimha Reddy against the backdrop of a fort which gives the impression that he's ready to siege the fort with his army.

The film is being produced by Ram Charan's prodction banner Konidela Production Company and it the second film to be produced under the banner. His debut film as a producer was Khaidi No. 150, with which Chiranjeevi made his comeback after 10 years.

Check out the motion poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here: